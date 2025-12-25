We're just one day away from an excellent matchup with a ton of local flair down in Phoenix.

On Friday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the New Mexico Lobos in the Rate Bowl.

This is a big game for both squads, as PJ Fleck and the Gophers seek their 7th bowl win during his tenure in 7 appearances, while New Mexico aims to win its first bowl game since 2016.

Former South Dakota State Offensive Coordinator Jason Eck guides the Lobos in his first season in Albuquerque, and has his team flying high with a 9-3 mark. Eck's son Jaxton is a Brookings native and was recently tabbed as the team-selected MVP, and also was named as the Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's some of the details for the game from GopherSports.com:

THE ESSENTIALS Date/Time: Dec. 26, 2025 / 3:30 p.m. CT

Site: Phoenix, Ariz.

Stadium: Chase Field

Surface: Natural Grass

Capacity: 38,301 for football

Series Overall: First Meeting

Television: ESPN // Mike Monaco (PXP), Kirk Morrison (Analyst), Dawn Davenport (Reporter)

Gopher Radio: KFAN FM 100.3 | SiriusXM: Channel 84; SXM App // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) The Golden Gophers are 13-12 in their history in bowl games and have won eight straight bowl contests, including all six appearances under head coach P.J. Fleck (2025 Duke's Mayo, 2023 Quick Lane, 2022 Pinstripe, 2021 Guaranteed Rate, 2020 Outback, 2018 Quick Lane). The eight-game bowl winning streak is the longest active streak in the country and tied for the fourth longest in FBS history. With six bowl wins, Fleck already has the most in Gophers history, while the other 34 coaches in program history have combined for seven bowl wins. Fleck's seven bowl game appearances will match Glen Mason for the most in team annals.

Here's a bit more on the Lobos from FiestaSportsFoundation:

History will be made when New Mexico and Minnesota meet for the first time ever in the 2025 Rate Bowl on Friday, December 26, 2025, at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

New Mexico (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) makes its second-ever Rate Bowl appearance, first since 1997, after a historic turnaround season under first-year head coach Jason Eck. New Mexico finished the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record at home at University Stadium, marking the first time the Lobos have gone undefeated at home since 1962. Keyshawn James-Newby and Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year Jaxton Eck anchor a Lobos defense that has been fundamental to New Mexico's success. The defense recorded a program-record-tying nine sacks against New Mexico State and has been particularly stout against the run, allowing just 113.5 yards per game, which ranks 22nd nationally.

Sources: GopherSports.com and FiestaSportsFoundation.com