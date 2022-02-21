Revisiting NCAA Tournament History for USD, SDSU Men

March is quickly approaching, and it's as good a time as ever to take a deep dive into postseason tournament history for the South Dakota and South Dakota State Men's Basketball programs.

Both USD and SDSU are having strong seasons, as USD is 17-10 overall and have won four straight while the Jackrabbits are one of just three teams that remain undefeated in conference play, and are 25-4 overall.

The Jacks join Gonzaga and Murray State as the only other programs currently undefeated against conference opponents this season.

We'll start with a look back at history for the USD Coyotes. USD has yet to make an appearance in the 'big dance,' but have a storied history prior to joining DI in 2008. The Coyotes were National Champions in 1958, and made a total of 13 appearances in the DII NCAA Tournament, including 5 runs to the Sweet Sixteen.

Since joining DI, USD has 3 20+ win seasons, and nearly made a tournament run in 2018, falling to SDSU in the Summit League title game 97-87.

For SDSU, high hopes abound this season for a memorable tournament. Historically, the Jackrabbits have been a Summit League power, taking home the title in 5 of the last 10 tournaments.

DII play was also friendly to SDSU, who took home a National Title back in 1963. The Jacks were also runners up in 1985, and made 23 appearances in the tournament, which included 15 Sweet Sixteen runs.

Since joining the Summit League and Division I, SDSU has made 5 tournament appearances, but are still looking for their first win in the tourney.

3 of the 5 losses for the Jackrabbits have come by single digits, including just a 5 point loss to 5th seeded Maryland back in 2016.

So, is this the year one of the two DI South Dakota programs can notch a win in the NCAA Tournament?

Sources: Wikipedia, GoJacks and GoYotes

