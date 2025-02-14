Rivalry Weekend Preview – South Dakota and SDSU Collide

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are running strong towards the conclusion of the regular season, and both the Men's and Women's programs collide with rival South Dakota this weekend.

On Saturday, the Women face off in Brookings at 2:00, while the Men take the court in Vermillion on Sunday at 1:00 in the afternoon.

Here's the nuts-and-bolts of both matchups, as well as the implications and conference standings for both programs.

Women's Basketball

South Dakota Coyotes (11-15, 5-7) @ South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-3, 12-0)

Game Details: 2:00 start on Saturday from Brookings. Broadcasted on the Summit League Network/Midco Sports and on the Coyote/Jackrabbit SN from Learfield.

USD: Grace Larkins has been unstoppable, leading the conference with 24.5 points per game. Larkins is the unquestioned leader of the squad, but it was Freshman Gabby Wilke's career-high 21 points that led the Yotes to their most recent win over Kansas City.

SDSU: The Jackrabbits continue to once again chase conference perfection. They accomplished the feat the past two seasons and appeared primed for a three-peat. They haven't lost a regular season conference game since January of 2022 (@ USD). Brooklyn Meyer leads the Jacks with 17.5 points per game.

Standings: SDSU is tops in the conference at 12-0 and are 3 games up on 2nd-place Oral Roberts. USD is middle-of-the-pack at 5-7 and could climb into the top 4 with a strong finish to the regular season. View complete standings here.

--

Men's Basketball

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-9, 8-3) @ South Dakota Coyotes (16-10, 7-4)

Game Details: 1:00 start on Sunday from Vermillion. Broadcasted on CBS Sports Network and the Coyote/Jackrabbit SN from Learfield

SDSU: The Jackrabbits have won 7 of their last 8 games and this team is finding its winning formula. Oscar Cluff anchors the inside and is a stat producing machine. In addition to Cluff (17.3 PPG), the team has seven others that average over 5 points per game.

USD: The Yotes are an elite scoring team and are best when they're at home. They have lost just one contest on their home floor this season and average a Summit League-best 85.4 points per game. Dre Bullock has come on of late, posting double digit scoring totals in five of the last six games.

Standings: SDSU is 3rd, just one game behind Omaha (who they just defeated Thursday). The two teams split the season series. USD is currently 4th, one game behind SDSU. The Yotes still have Omaha, St. Thomas, and NDSU on their schedule.

Don't miss any of the action! For the latest on all four programs, visit their official sites below.

Sources: GoJacks, GoYotes and The Summit League

