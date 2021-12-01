Sanford Hospital Posts Growing Covid-19 Hospitalization Numbers

On Tuesday Sanford Health Systems posted the most recent COVID-19 numbers. They include some of the highest Hospitalizations in a long time.

The 22 Sanford Health-owned hospitals are reporting rising cases of COVID-related hospitalizations mostly among unvaccinated people.

The latest reporting shows 227 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 204 of those are unvaccinated. 23 have been vaccinated.

There are currently 67 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. 64 of those are unvaccinated. 3 have been vaccinated.

53 people are currently on ventilators. 51 of those are unvaccinated. 2 have been vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, The South Dakota Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 numbers for the state:

New Confirmed Cases: 1120

New Probable Cases: 221

Active Cases: 6778

Currently Hospitalized: 243

Ever Hospitalized: 8446

Deaths Among Cases: 2334

The SDDH reminds you to get vaccinated. And if you have already been vaccinated and it's been over 6 months you should be getting your COVID-19 Booster Shot.

Everyone in South Dakota ages 18 and older should now get a COVID-19 Booster Shot.

