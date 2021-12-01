Sanford Hospital Posts Growing Covid-19 Hospitalization Numbers
On Tuesday Sanford Health Systems posted the most recent COVID-19 numbers. They include some of the highest Hospitalizations in a long time.
The 22 Sanford Health-owned hospitals are reporting rising cases of COVID-related hospitalizations mostly among unvaccinated people.
The latest reporting shows 227 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 204 of those are unvaccinated. 23 have been vaccinated.
There are currently 67 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. 64 of those are unvaccinated. 3 have been vaccinated.
53 people are currently on ventilators. 51 of those are unvaccinated. 2 have been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, The South Dakota Department of Health reports the following COVID-19 numbers for the state:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1120
- New Probable Cases: 221
- Active Cases: 6778
- Currently Hospitalized: 243
- Ever Hospitalized: 8446
- Deaths Among Cases: 2334
The SDDH reminds you to get vaccinated. And if you have already been vaccinated and it's been over 6 months you should be getting your COVID-19 Booster Shot.
Everyone in South Dakota ages 18 and older should now get a COVID-19 Booster Shot.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- FLASHBACK: When 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives' Came to Sioux Fall
- Eastern South Dakota Dominates the State's 10 Most Violent Cities
- Best and Worst College Towns – Why Do South Dakota’s Rank So Low?
- Donate: 'Wishin’ Mission' for the Sioux Falls Children's Inn