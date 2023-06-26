Sanford Pentagon Hosting Division-1 Basketball

Division one women's basketball returns to the Sanford Pentagon this fall when North Dakota State University and Creighton University square off in their season openers.

The Blue Jays are coming off a great season (22-9) where they made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. The Bixon (18-12 qualified for the WNIT where the Bison fell to Oregon in the first round.

Former Sioux Falls standouts Emma Ronsiek and Lexi Unruh will be in uniform for Creighton. Sioux Falls O'Gorman standout Ronsiek was first-team All-Big East in her sophomore year with the Blue Jays. Sioux Falls Christian alum Lexi Unruh will make her collegiate debut after redshirting last year.

Head coach Jim Flanery begins his 23rd season at Creighton this year. He is the school's all-time leader in wins with 401 and the only women's basketball coach to guide the Bluejays to six NCAA Tournaments.

The non-conference game will be played Monday, November 6 on Heritage Court. Ticket information and game time will be announced later.

Other great tickets will be for the Auburn vs. Baylor men's matchup set for November 7 at the Sanford Pentagon. Then, Nebraska takes on Oregon State on November 18 and Oregon faces Syracuse on December 17.

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 80 Division I men's and women's college basketball games since opening in 2013.

