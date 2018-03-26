The Sanford Pentagon helped crown a national champion for the second year in a row and in fact this year, they crowned three national champions in a two week span.

The NAIA Championship was played at the Pentagon last week and this past weekend, the NCAA DII Men's and Women's Basketball Championships were played there as well.

On Friday night, Central Missouri took home the Women's title 66-52 over Ashland State.

On Saturday, Ferris State defeated Northern State to capture the DII Men's Championship 71-69.

Not only did Ferris State take home a National Championship, they did so in front a record crowd at the Sanford Pentagon of 3,538.