Sanford Pentagon to Begin 2021 College Basketball Season with NAIA Classic in Sioux Falls
The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota will launch into the college basketball season this upcoming weekend with the return of the NAIA Basketball Classic.
This Saturday and Sunday (November 6 and 7), Dakota Wesleyan University, Mount Marty University, Presentation College, and Valley City State University will ascend upon the Sanford Pentagon for an event that features eight games played over two days.
“The NAIA Basketball Classic is a great event to begin another incredible schedule of basketball at the Pentagon.” Jesse Smith, vice president of the Sanford Sports Complex, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome fans back to Heritage Court and cheer on these local teams featuring many athletes who have competed at the Pentagon during their prep careers.”
Games begin on Saturday with a women's matchup between Mt. Marty and Presentation. The men will take the floor following the women. Dakota Wesleyan and Valley City will also meet on that day with the women playing first at 6:00 and the men at 8:00.
Sunday's schedule will feature Mt. Marty against Valley City, and Dakota Wesleyan plays Presentation.
NAIA Basketball Classic Sioux Falls Schedule
Saturday
- 2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Women)
- 4 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Men)
- 6 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Women)
- 8 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Men)
Sunday
- Noon – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Women)
- 2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Men)
- 4 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Women)
- 6 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Men)
Tickets will be available at the Sanford Pentagon box office during the day of the games. Each ticket is good for the entire day. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten to college.