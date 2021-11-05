The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota will launch into the college basketball season this upcoming weekend with the return of the NAIA Basketball Classic.

This Saturday and Sunday (November 6 and 7), Dakota Wesleyan University, Mount Marty University, Presentation College, and Valley City State University will ascend upon the Sanford Pentagon for an event that features eight games played over two days.

The NAIA Basketball Classic 2021 is Back at the Sanford Pentagon

“The NAIA Basketball Classic is a great event to begin another incredible schedule of basketball at the Pentagon.” Jesse Smith, vice president of the Sanford Sports Complex, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome fans back to Heritage Court and cheer on these local teams featuring many athletes who have competed at the Pentagon during their prep careers.”

Games begin on Saturday with a women's matchup between Mt. Marty and Presentation. The men will take the floor following the women. Dakota Wesleyan and Valley City will also meet on that day with the women playing first at 6:00 and the men at 8:00.

Sunday's schedule will feature Mt. Marty against Valley City, and Dakota Wesleyan plays Presentation.

NAIA Basketball Classic Sioux Falls Schedule

Saturday

2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Women)

4 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Men)

6 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Women)

8 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Men)

Sunday

Noon – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Women)

2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Men)

4 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Women)

6 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Men)

Tickets will be available at the Sanford Pentagon box office during the day of the games. Each ticket is good for the entire day. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten to college.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.