Two NCAA tournament teams from last year will join the fun of playing at the Sanford Pentagon this upcoming season.

The Sanford Pentagon has announced another Division-I nonconference basketball game for the facility this season. Creighton and BYU will meet on Saturday, December 11th at the Pentagon. Both Creighton and BYU are coming off of an NCAA tournament appearance last season.

Creighton made an NCAA Sweet-16 appearance last year after going 22-9 through the season. BYU went 20-7 last season and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

BYU and Creighton have met seven other times on the hardwood. This game at the Pentagon will be the first time since 2016 that the two teams have played against each other. The first matchup dates back to 1964.

03/22/16 - BYU 88, Creighton 82

12/01/10 - BYU 77, Creighton 65

12/07/02 - Creighton 74, BYU 64

12/08/01 - BYU 61, Creighton 52

12/17/73 - Creighton 99, BYU 86

12/11/71 - BYU 86, Creighton 68

12/28/64 - BYU 109, Creighton 74

Other notable highlights for the upcoming matchup include the return of South Dakota native Ryan Miller. Miller is now an assistant coach at Creighton. Mike Miller's son Mason will be a freshman at Creighton this season as well.

Creighton and BYU join a huge list of Division-I basketball games that will take place at the Sanford Pentagon this season. Previously announced events include "The Invitational" featuring four elite women's basketball programs, and a matchup between Utah State and Iowa.

Ticket information for the BYU and Creighton game will be announced at a later date. More information about all of the events taking place can be found through the Sanford Pentagon.