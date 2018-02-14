It's another home run for the Sanford Pentagon as the venue has been selected as an official qualifier to the U.S. Open Basketball Championships.

The annual Spring Classic will be played May 26-27 and will have a little extra on the line this year. Youth athletes will have the opportunity to compete for a chance to get to the U.S. Open Basketball Championships in Westfield, Indiana. The age brackets include eighth grade boys, eighth grade girls, 13U(under) boys, 13U girls, 12U boys, 12U girls. There will also be two different divisions for each group.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the U.S. Open Basketball Championships that will be held June 30-July 3.

Qualifying procedures require teams to compete in an official tournament. The Sanford Pentagon says that about 3,000 teams around the country will play for their shot into the championships.

This is another great event and opportunity that the Sanford Pentagon is able to offer athletes in the Sioux Falls area! The entire crew continues to put on a first-class experience and the country is noticing. Registration information for teams and all information regarding the tournament can be found through the Sanford Pentagon.