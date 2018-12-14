The Sanford POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy is hosting a President’s Day Flag Football Tournament at the Sanford Fieldhouse. Open to all elementary and middle school students, the 5-on-5 tournament will be held from 9-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18.

The teams consist of five players and the entry fee is $125 per team. There are additional flag football tournaments on Dec. 31 and April 22.

Sanford POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy is dedicated to providing year-round performance training options to individuals and teams for players ages 8 and older.

Athletes benefit from the highest level of safety qualifications in the field. Every coach teaches Heads Up Football techniques and academy directors are USA Football certified, serving as the Player Safety Coaches to assist all South Dakota Junior Football coaches in becoming certified.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.