Scott Frost has not quite yet reached the level of expectations during his time at Nebraska. Now the head coach has some clarification on his future with the school.

With a 15-27 overall record with the program, Frost knows that his time with his alma mater could soon be coming to a close. The 2021 season has so far seen the Huskers go 3-7 with one of those wins coming against a conference opponent.

There have been positives though in each of those losses. Nebraska has dropped six of seven games by one possession. In four games against ranked opponents, the Huskers have played each down to the wire with multiple chances to snatch an upset victory.

Get our free mobile app

While the seat may have felt warm for Frost, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has now put the vented seats on to help cool down the chair...for now. Nebraska has announced that Frost will continue to coach the Huskers in 2022 and will do so on a restructured contract.

ESPN reports that Frost received a contract extension from Nebraska back in 2019 that would run through the 2026 season. If he was fired before January 1, 2022, Frost would be owed $20 million from Nebraska.

The Huskers are off this week on a bye and return to action on November 20 in Wisconsin. Following the game against the Badgers, Nebraska will host Iowa on November 26 to close out the season.

2022 non-conference opponents for Nebraska include North Dakota, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.