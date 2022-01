The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced its 2019-2020 Winter Academic Achievement Team Award winners.

Each season, the SDHSAA awards teams for their performance in the classroom. To be eligible, teams must combine to hold a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. All varsity teams and fine arts programs that participate under the SDHSAA sanctioned events are eligible for a team award.

Winter 2019-2020 featured 57 programs honored between the five Metro Conference schools.

Brandon Valley

Debate & Individual Events

One-Act Play

Wrestling Cheerleaders

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Wrestling Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Boys Basketball Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Girls Basketball Team

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

O'Gorman

Gymnastics Team

All-State Band

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Debate & Individual Events

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Visual Arts Team

Wrestling Team

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Boys Basketball Team

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Girls Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

One-Act Play

Sioux Falls Lincoln

Visual Arts Team

Gymnastics Team

Boys Basketball Team

Debate & Individual Events

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

All-State Band

Girls Basketball Team

One-Act Play

Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Wrestling Team

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Boys Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Team

All-State Band

Debate & Individual Events

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Gymnastics Team

Sioux Falls Washington

Band Solo-Ensemble Group

One-Act Play

Gymnastics Team

Debate & Individual Events

Girls Basketball Team

Girls Basketball Cheerleaders

Boys Basketball Team

Boys Basketball Cheerleaders

Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group

Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group

Visual Arts Team

All-State Band

To see the full list of winners from all schools around South Dakota, click here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app