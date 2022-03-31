The South Dakota State women's basketball season continues on after the Jackrabbits defeated UCLA 62-59 in the WNIT semi-finals on Thursday.

UCLA was led by Ilmar'l Thomas who scored 24 points, but the efforts of Myah Selland and Haleigh Timmer were just too much for the Bruins to match.

There were 11 lead changes throughout the game, with over half of those coming in the fourth quarter and it was clear the SDSU crowd energized the Jackrabbits and helped will them to victory.

The announced attendance at Frost Arena was 5,227 and SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston told the crowd after the game, that he wants that record crowd to be exceeded by one on Saturday.

SDSU will host Seton Hall in the WNIT Championship at 2 PM on Saturday in Brookings with tickets going on sale on Friday.

For more information on the SDSU women's basketball team, their current roster and the WNIT Championship game, you can visit their team website.