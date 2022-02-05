SDSU Defeats USD on Saturday To Even Season Series

The rivalry continued on Saturday as South Dakota State and South Dakota played another highly contested game on the hardcourt.

This time it was the SDSU women that got the better of USD defeating the Coyotes 75-65 in front of a great environment inside Frost Arena.

Scoring came at a premium in the first half and USD led 29-27 heading to the break.

It was SDSU's offense that really picked up in the second half, with both Paige Meyer and Tori Nelson scoring a team high 16 points each for the game.

The win for the Jackrabbits evens the series on the year after SDSU fell to USD earlier in the season down in Vermillion.

Hopefully, the state of South Dakota will be treated to a trilogy this year with these two teams potentially facing off once again at the 2022 Summit League Tournament.

The 2022 Summit League Tournament will take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD from March 5-8.

