SDSU Football Mini-Plans On Sale NOW!

With the announcement this week of the South Dakota State University Football schedule for 2022, Jackrabbit fans will now get a shot at purchasing mini-plan ticket packages.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning Wednesday the three-game football plans start at just $99 for the upcoming home games. The plans include one of two premium games. Choose from the October 8 matchup against in-state rival South Dakota or the October 29 Hobo Day game versus Indiana State along with any two of the remaining four home games on the regular-season schedule.

SDSU Football 2022 Football Schedule

Purchase online, in person at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium ticket booth, or by calling (605) 688-5422.

According to SDSU Athletics, full-season tickets remain available, with single-game tickets going on sale to the general public on August 1. Jackrabbit Club members will have the opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets starting July 15.

Home game one of the 2022 season is the Dairy Drive against UC Davis on Saturday, September 10.