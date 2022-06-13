SDSU 2022 Football Schedule-Six DJDS Home Games

SDSU 2022 Football Schedule-Six DJDS Home Games

South Dakota State University football

An FCS playoff qualifier in each of the last 10 seasons, South Dakota State completed the 2021 campaign by tying the school record for wins in a season en route to an 11-4 overall record. The Jackrabbits advanced to the national semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

How cool is this? The Jackrabbits begin the season on September 3 in Iowa City taking on Big Ten opponent University of Iowa. The Hawkeyes and Jacks kickoff at 11:00 AM.

The September 10 home opener against UC Davis, is a rematch of an opening-round Football Championship Subdivision playoff game a year ago.

Following a strong tradition SDSU Football will entertain fans with its marque home game themes:

2022 SDSU Football Schedule:
Sep 3, 11am Iowa Dairy Drive
Sep 10, 6pm UC Davis Beef Bowl
Sep 17, 6pm Butler
Sep 24, 2pm Missouri State
Oct 1, 2pm Western Illinois Hall of Fame Game
Oct 8, 2pm South Dakota Showdown Series
Oct 15, 2:30pm North Dakota State Dakota Marker Game
Oct 22, 3pm North Dakota
Oct 29, 2pm Indiana State Hobo Day
Nov 5, TBA Northern Iowa
Nov 12, 2pm Illinois State Military Appreciation Day/Sr. Day

Tickets for SDSU football are on sale through JackrabbitTickets.com.

