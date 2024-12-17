SDSU Lands Four, South Dakota Five on FCS All-America Teams
Both the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits are preparing for the FCS Semifinals this weekend. Both programs received some serious recognition on Tuesday, as the FCS All-America teams were released for the season.
The SDSU Jackrabbits landed four total student athletes on the list, while USD landed five.
Here's the complete list including other MVFC programs:
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL HONOREES
First Team
OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State, senior, 6-6, 305, Pierre, S.D.
OL Gus Miller, South Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 295, Brookings, S.D.
OL Mason Miller, North Dakota State, senior, 6-7, 305, Ada, Minn.
TE JJ Galbreath, South Dakota, senior, 6-4, 240, Arvada, Colo.
DL Mi’Quise Grace, South Dakota, sophomore, 6-4, 255, Cincinnati, Ohio
Second Team
QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 212, Solon, Iowa
OL Joey Lombard, South Dakota, senior, 6-5, 305, Anoka, Minn.
OL Evan Beernsten, South Dakota State, senior, 6-4, 300, De Pere, Wis.
DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 289, Lakeville, Minn.
LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 225, Solon, Iowa
DB Dennis Shorter, South Dakota, senior, 5-10, 195, Daytona Beach, Fla.
DB Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State, senior, 6-1, 200, Omaha, Neb.
Honorable Mention
RB Charlies Pierre Jr., South Dakota
TE Lance Mason, Missouri State
WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota
PK James London, Murray State
LB Tye Niekamp, Illinois State
LB Ben Bogle, Southern Illinois
DBKeondre Jackson, Illinois State.
P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
For the full list of All-America FCS honorees, find the link here.
SDSU takes on rival NDSU this weekend in the FCS Semifinals in Fargo. Kickoff from the Fargo Dome is set for 11:00 am Saturday and the game will be aired on ABC and ESPN+.
As for the Yotes, they hit the road to Bozeman to take on #1 seed Montana State. That game is set to kick off on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 and will also be aired on ABC and ESPN+.
Source: MVFC Honorees - ValleyFootball.org
Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien