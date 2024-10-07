SDSU, South Dakota Unchanged in Latest FCS Football Poll

Both SDSU and USD picked up big MVFC road wins over the weekend, and both programs saw their rankings unchanged in the latest poll.

SDSU took care of business in a convincing 41-3 road win over Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, while USD rolled over Murray State to the tune of a 59-0 landslide.

Here is the latest AFCA poll for this week:

Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (18), Southern Illinois (23), McNeese (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Lafayette, 49; Northern Iowa, 47; Dartmouth, 32; McNeese, 31; Butler, 27; Jackson St., 27; Duquesne, 24; Stony Brook, 21; Harvard, 15; Chattanooga, 14; Lamar, 10; Monmouth (N.J.), 10; Southern Illinois, 9; Western Carolina, 6; East Tennessee St., 5; Columbia, 4; Nicholls, 4; Northern Arizona, 4; Davidson, 1; Drake, 1.

This coming weekend, USD returns home to play host to Northern Iowa for Dakota Days, while Hobo Day is on tap for the Jackrabbits as they play host to Youngstown State.

Source: AFCA Polls

