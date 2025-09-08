SDSU Remains at #2, South Dakota Tumbles in Latest Poll
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had quite the weekend, winning at Montana State in a hostile environment in double overtime.
Following the win, the Jackrabbits stand pat at #2 in the latest FCS Top 25 from Stats Perform released on Monday.
As for the rival USD Coyotes, they fell for a second time in as many games this season at Lamar Saturday night, and tumbled in this week's rankings.
Here's a look at the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:
|1
|North Dakota State
|2-0
|1393
|1
|2
|South Dakota State
|2-0
|1351
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|3-0
|1260
|5
|4
|Montana State
|0-2
|1202
|3
|5
|Montana
|1-0
|1123
|6
|6
|Rhode Island
|2-0
|1050
|9
|7
|Illinois State
|1-1
|1049
|7
|8
|Idaho
|1-1
|937
|10
|9
|UC Davis
|1-1
|885
|8
|10
|Lehigh
|2-0
|836
|11
|11
|Villanova
|1-0
|743
|13
|12
|South Dakota
|0-2
|649
|4
|13
|Abilene Christian
|1-1
|648
|16
|14
|UIW
|1-1
|568
|12
|15
|Tennessee Tech
|2-0
|560
|17
|16
|North Dakota
|1-1
|535
|20
|17
|Southern Illinois
|1-1
|510
|14
|18
|Northern Arizona
|1-1
|409
|19
|19
|Jackson State
|1-1
|381
|15
|20
|Monmouth
|2-0
|373
|21
|21
|Sacramento State
|0-2
|253
|18
|22
|Austin Peay
|1-1
|233
|NR
|23
|New Hampshire
|2-0
|132
|NR
|24
|Lamar
|1-1
|121
|NR
|25
|West Georgia
|2-0
|110
|NR
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
