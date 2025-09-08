The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had quite the weekend, winning at Montana State in a hostile environment in double overtime.

Following the win, the Jackrabbits stand pat at #2 in the latest FCS Top 25 from Stats Perform released on Monday.

As for the rival USD Coyotes, they fell for a second time in as many games this season at Lamar Saturday night, and tumbled in this week's rankings.

Here's a look at the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:

1 North Dakota State 2-0 1393 1 2 South Dakota State 2-0 1351 2 3 Tarleton State 3-0 1260 5 4 Montana State 0-2 1202 3 5 Montana 1-0 1123 6 6 Rhode Island 2-0 1050 9 7 Illinois State 1-1 1049 7 8 Idaho 1-1 937 10 9 UC Davis 1-1 885 8 10 Lehigh 2-0 836 11 11 Villanova 1-0 743 13 12 South Dakota 0-2 649 4 13 Abilene Christian 1-1 648 16 14 UIW 1-1 568 12 15 Tennessee Tech 2-0 560 17 16 North Dakota 1-1 535 20 17 Southern Illinois 1-1 510 14 18 Northern Arizona 1-1 409 19 19 Jackson State 1-1 381 15 20 Monmouth 2-0 373 21 21 Sacramento State 0-2 253 18 22 Austin Peay 1-1 233 NR 23 New Hampshire 2-0 132 NR 24 Lamar 1-1 121 NR 25 West Georgia 2-0 110 NR

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25