SDSU Remains at #2, South Dakota Tumbles in Latest Poll

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had quite the weekend, winning at Montana State in a hostile environment in double overtime.

Following the win, the Jackrabbits stand pat at #2 in the latest FCS Top 25 from Stats Perform released on Monday.

As for the rival USD Coyotes, they fell for a second time in as many games this season at Lamar Saturday night, and tumbled in this week's rankings.

Here's a look at the Stats Perform FCS Top 25:

1North Dakota State2-013931
2South Dakota State2-013512
3Tarleton State3-012605
4Montana State0-212023
5Montana1-011236
6Rhode Island2-010509
7Illinois State1-110497
8Idaho1-193710
9UC Davis1-18858
10Lehigh2-083611
11Villanova1-074313
12South Dakota0-26494
13Abilene Christian1-164816
14UIW1-156812
15Tennessee Tech2-056017
16North Dakota1-153520
17Southern Illinois1-151014
18Northern Arizona1-140919
19Jackson State1-138115
20Monmouth2-037321
21Sacramento State0-225318
22Austin Peay1-1233NR
23New Hampshire2-0132NR
24Lamar1-1121NR
25West Georgia2-0110NR

 

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

