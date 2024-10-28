SDSU Unchanged, South Dakota Falls in Latest FCS Top 25
We were treated to one heck of a ballgame in this year's rivalry tilt between SDSU and South Dakota on Saturday.
It's clear that our state boasts a pair of the best programs across the country at the FCS level.
SDSU picked up the home win in Overtime, and the Jacks were rewarded by remaining number three in the latest FCS Top 25.
There was some question as to how far (if at all) the Coyotes would fall following the Overtime loss, and we now have our answer.
Here's the complete poll for this week:
|1
|North Dakota State
|8-1
|1387
|1
|2
|Montana State
|8-0
|1350
|2
|3
|South Dakota State
|6-2
|1290
|3
|4
|UC Davis
|7-1
|1196
|5
|5
|South Dakota
|6-2
|1175
|4
|6
|Southeast Missouri State
|8-1
|1106
|6
|7
|Tarleton State
|7-1
|1012
|8
|8
|Montana
|6-2
|941
|9
|9
|UIW
|6-2
|904
|10
|10
|Idaho
|6-3
|860
|11
|11
|Central Arkansas
|6-2
|794
|12
|12
|Mercer
|7-1
|777
|14
|13
|Villanova
|6-2
|708
|13
|14
|Rhode Island
|7-1
|705
|15
|15
|North Dakota
|5-3
|645
|7
|16
|Richmond
|6-2
|566
|18
|17
|Abilene Christian
|5-3
|512
|17
|18
|Chattanooga
|5-3
|452
|19
|19
|North Carolina Central
|6-2
|263
|20
|20
|Stony Brook
|6-2
|259
|NR
|21
|Illinois State
|5-3
|241
|21
|22
|Dartmouth
|6-0
|227
|22
|23
|ETSU
|5-3
|199
|23
|24
|William & Mary
|5-3
|170
|16
|25
|Tennessee State
|6-2
|137
|25
USD has a well-deserved bye week this weekend before taking on Indiana State at home, while SDSU plays host to Murray State on Saturday, a 2:00 kickoff time from Brookings.
Source: Stats Perform Top 25 - NCAA
