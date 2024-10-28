SDSU Unchanged, South Dakota Falls in Latest FCS Top 25

We were treated to one heck of a ballgame in this year's rivalry tilt between SDSU and South Dakota on Saturday.

It's clear that our state boasts a pair of the best programs across the country at the FCS level.

SDSU picked up the home win in Overtime, and the Jacks were rewarded by remaining number three in the latest FCS Top 25.

There was some question as to how far (if at all) the Coyotes would fall following the Overtime loss, and we now have our answer.

Here's the complete poll for this week:

1 North Dakota State 8-1 1387 1 2 Montana State 8-0 1350 2 3 South Dakota State 6-2 1290 3 4 UC Davis 7-1 1196 5 5 South Dakota 6-2 1175 4 6 Southeast Missouri State 8-1 1106 6 7 Tarleton State 7-1 1012 8 8 Montana 6-2 941 9 9 UIW 6-2 904 10 10 Idaho 6-3 860 11 11 Central Arkansas 6-2 794 12 12 Mercer 7-1 777 14 13 Villanova 6-2 708 13 14 Rhode Island 7-1 705 15 15 North Dakota 5-3 645 7 16 Richmond 6-2 566 18 17 Abilene Christian 5-3 512 17 18 Chattanooga 5-3 452 19 19 North Carolina Central 6-2 263 20 20 Stony Brook 6-2 259 NR 21 Illinois State 5-3 241 21 22 Dartmouth 6-0 227 22 23 ETSU 5-3 199 23 24 William & Mary 5-3 170 16 25 Tennessee State 6-2 137 25

USD has a well-deserved bye week this weekend before taking on Indiana State at home, while SDSU plays host to Murray State on Saturday, a 2:00 kickoff time from Brookings.

