SDSU Unchanged, South Dakota Falls in Latest FCS Top 25

We were treated to one heck of a ballgame in this year's rivalry tilt between SDSU and South Dakota on Saturday.

It's clear that our state boasts a pair of the best programs across the country at the FCS level.

SDSU picked up the home win in Overtime, and the Jacks were rewarded by remaining number three in the latest FCS Top 25.

There was some question as to how far (if at all) the Coyotes would fall following the Overtime loss, and we now have our answer.

Here's the complete poll for this week:

1North Dakota State8-113871
2Montana State8-013502
3South Dakota State6-212903
4UC Davis7-111965
5South Dakota6-211754
6Southeast Missouri State8-111066
7Tarleton State7-110128
8Montana6-29419
9UIW6-290410
10Idaho6-386011
11Central Arkansas6-279412
12Mercer7-177714
13Villanova6-270813
14Rhode Island7-170515
15North Dakota5-36457
16Richmond6-256618
17Abilene Christian5-351217
18Chattanooga5-345219
19North Carolina Central6-226320
20Stony Brook6-2259NR
21Illinois State5-324121
22Dartmouth6-022722
23ETSU5-319923
24William & Mary5-317016
25Tennessee State6-213725
USD has a well-deserved bye week this weekend before taking on Indiana State at home, while SDSU plays host to Murray State on Saturday, a 2:00 kickoff time from Brookings.

