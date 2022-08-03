SDSU, USD Highlight MVFC Preseason Team & Poll

SDSU, USD Highlight MVFC Preseason Team &#038; Poll

Missouri Valley Football Conference

The first kick of the 2022 college football season for the Jackrabbits and Coyotes is Saturday, September 3 with both teams opening on the road, and both with team members named to the Preseason All-MVFC Team.

North Dakota State received 39 of a possible 41 first-place votes and 446 total points to edge South Dakota State, which earned 407 points. South Dakota was picked 6th with 235 points.


Team selections for SDSU include: TE Tucker Kraft RB Isaiah Davis OL Mason McCormick OL Garrett Greenfield WR Jaxon Janke

 

USD had four first-team selections:
OL Alex Jensen
LB Brock Mogensen
WR Carter Bell
LS Dalton Godfrey

The Jacks will travel to Iowa City for the first game of the season at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium where the Big Ten Hawkeyes senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were recently named to the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List.

Big 12 Kansas State will entertain the Coyotes in Manhattan, Kansas in game-1. USD last played the Big 12 foe in 2018 coming away with a 27-24 loss.

