SDSU, USD Receive Byes: Here’s a Look at the FCS Playoff Bracket

Chances are this season, if your team has Dakota in its name that you're pretty well thought of.

That's the case in the FCS playoff field, as all three Dakota FCS programs that made the field received first-round byes.

NDSU, despite falling in dramatic fashion to USD in Vermillion on Saturday is the 2-seed, while SDSU is #3 and USD earned the 4-seed.

All three teams have earned a first-round bye, and will await the winners of matchups set to occur this weekend.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Only one other MVFC program, the Illinois State Redbirds, is making a postseason appearance. The Redbirds take on Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

USD is the 4-seed and awaits the winner of Drake and Tarleton State on Saturday. As for SDSU, the Jackrabbits begin their postseason title defense journey a week from Saturday as they'll play host to the winner of Tennessee State and Montana this Saturday.

