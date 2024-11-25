SDSU, USD Receive Byes: Here’s a Look at the FCS Playoff Bracket

Chances are this season, if your team has Dakota in its name that you're pretty well thought of.

That's the case in the FCS playoff field, as all three Dakota FCS programs that made the field received first-round byes.

NDSU, despite falling in dramatic fashion to USD in Vermillion on Saturday is the 2-seed, while SDSU is #3 and USD earned the 4-seed.

Get our free mobile app

All three teams have earned a first-round bye, and will await the winners of matchups set to occur this weekend.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

NCAA.com - Top of Bracket NCAA.com - Top of Bracket loading...

NCAA.com - Bottom of Bracket NCAA.com - Bottom of Bracket loading...

Only one other MVFC program, the Illinois State Redbirds, is making a postseason appearance. The Redbirds take on Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

USD is the 4-seed and awaits the winner of Drake and Tarleton State on Saturday. As for SDSU, the Jackrabbits begin their postseason title defense journey a week from Saturday as they'll play host to the winner of Tennessee State and Montana this Saturday.

Source: NCAA.com - Official FCS Postseason Bracket

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: