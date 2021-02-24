SDSU, USD-Summit League Final Regular Season Games

The men's and women's basketball teams of both SDSU and USD will be on their home courts this weekend to wrap up the Summit League season. Combined, you are looking at 58 wins between the four teams in this unprecedented season.

The Coyotes will play North Dakota State (10-4) Saturday and Sunday. Summit League Player of the Week honoree A.J. Plitzuweit has the hot hand after dropping 37 points against Oral Roberts including eight 3-pointers.

For the Jackrabbits (7-3), who will host the 7-5 Kansas City Roos at Frost Arena, look to put together a pair of wins in the final weekend. SDSU has played to 3-splits in the last three contests.

Turning to the ladies, SDSU women are undefeated (12-0) in conference play. The Lady Jackrabbits look to maintain their hold on a perfect conference record hosting Kansas City (7-6) this Friday and Saturday.

USD women (10-2) ranked sixth for the second-straight CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll this week. The Coyotes have won four straight games and will take on the Bison (9-5) with Hannah Sjerven leading the Yotes.

Friday, February 26:

Kansas City vs SDSU, women 5:00 PM

Kansas City vs SDSU, men 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 27

NDSU vs USD women, 1:00 PM

NDSU vs USD men, 3:30 PM

Kansas City vs SDSU, women 5:00 PM

Kansas City vs SDSU, men 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 28:

NDSU vs USD women, 1:00 PM

NDSU vs USD men, 3:30 PM