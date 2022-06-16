SDSU WBB Lands on ‘Way Too Early’ Top 25

Both USD and SDSU Women's Basketball have had a ton of recent success on the hardwood. The national media has begun to take notice, as one of the programs has landed on ESPN's 'Way Too Early' Top 25.

The USD Coyotes won the Summit League Tournament this past season, and finished their season with an NCAA Tournament appearance, falling to Michigan in the Sweet 16 after a historic run. The Coyotes finished the season 29-6 overall.

The success for in-state schools continued this Spring with the SDSU women, (runners up in the Summit League Tournament) who had a historic run in the NIT. The Jackrabbits finished 29-9, and won the NIT with wins over Ohio, Minnesota, Drake, Alabama, UCLA, and ultimately Seton Hall in the title game.

Now that we have officially arrived in the long stretch of the offseason, ESPN.com has released it's 'Way Too Early' Top 25, and the Jackrabbits have made the initial rankings.

Here is the top 10:

1) South Carolina

2) UCONN

3) Stanford

4) Tennessee

5) Texas

6) Iowa

7) Louisville

8) NC State

9) Notre Dame

10) Iowa State

That's not bad for our neighbors to the East! Both Iowa and Iowa State landed in the top 10, signaling that it's also a big year for Women's basketball just next door.

As for the Jackrabbits, they come in at #23 in the rankings. Additionally, the Creighton Blue Jays came in at #21, giving our area good representation among the nation's top teams heading into the 2022-23 season.

It's hard to not be excited for what's ahead for our area schools, and the season will be here before we know it! For information on tickets, schedules, and more, visit the links below!

Sources: ESPN.com, GoJacks.com and GoYotes.com

