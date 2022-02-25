SDSU Women Cruises Past Oral Roberts For 12th Straight Win

South Dakota State cruised to its 12th straight win Thursday night - an 84-48 victory over Oral Roberts at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits move to 20-8 (16-1 Summit), the 11th consecutive season SDSU has won 20 or more games.

Myah Selland and Tori Nelson put up 20 and 13 points for the Jackrabbits, respectively. Selland opened the game 5-for-5 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and finished the contest 8-of-15 with four rebounds. Nelson missed just one shot on the night in a 6-for-7 performance to go with five assists, four rebounds, and a block.

The Jackrabbits were 57 percent from the floor, the 10th time they have been above .500 this season, and 36 percent from the 3-point line.

Oral Roberts was led by Tirzah Moore's 15 points and four rebounds. Hannah Cooper added 10 points and Katie Scott gave out four assists. The Golden Eagles were held to 34 percent shooting from the floor and just 1-for-16 shooting from deep.

South Dakota State will host Kansas City at 1 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the regular season.