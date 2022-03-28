SDSU Women survive Alabama, Advance to WNIT Semifinal
BROOKINGS - A steal by Tylee Irwin and a game-clinching 3-pointer by Lindsey Theuninck with less than a minute on the clock doesn't even begin to describe the thrill of South Dakota State's 78-73 win over Alabama Sunday, but it's a start.
With a 75-73 lead for the Jackrabbits and 40 seconds to play, Irwin's steal stopped Alabama's potential game-winning possession and resulted in Theuninck's game-sealing triple from the right-wing.
Theuninck's 3-pointer capped off a wild game of runs that saw the Jacks lead by as many as 17 in the first quarter and trail by as many as 10 in the fourth. The 27-point swing gave Alabama a double-digit lead with less than 10 minutes to play.
The Jackrabbits looked to run away from the Crimson Tide early, pushing their way out to that 17-point lead behind 60 percent field goal shooting and five 3-point buckets.
Haleigh Timmer led the Jackrabbits for the third time in four games. She had 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. She went 7-for-11 from the field and had five rebounds.
Paiton Burckhard posted her first double-double of the year with 14 points and a game-high 10 boards. Myah Selland rounded out the double-digit scorers with 13 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists.
The Jackrabbits will return to Frost Thursday night to host UCLA at 7:00 PM in the semifinal round of the WNIT.