SDSU/USD Final Week of Summit League Basketball

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes close out the regular season this week in men's and women's basketball.

For South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota, the regular season of Summit League Basketball comes to a close that ends on the road for both teams.

League-leading SDSU (25-4) first travels to Tulsa to face Oral Roberts (18-9) Thursday followed by a trip to Kansas City (18-10) Saturday.

USD (17-10) will mirror both OR and KC beginning in Kansas City tonight.

The women's teams will be on their home courts for the final two games. For the league-leading Lady Jackrabbits (19-8) it's Oral Roberts (15-12) tonight and Kansas City (13-2) Saturday at Frost Arena.

USD (21-5) will play Kansas City tonight and Oral Roberts Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes moved up one spot to sixth in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll this week just ahead of number seven SDSU.

