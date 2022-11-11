Sioux Falls & Augustana Seeded In NSIC Volleyball Tournament

Sioux Falls &#038; Augustana Seeded In NSIC Volleyball Tournament

NSIC/Unsplash

University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University Women's Volleyball teams are set for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.

NSIC
loading...

USF (18-9) has earned the 6th seed after their wins over Winona State and Upper Iowa. The Coo has won the last six matches including a 3-0 win over crosstown NSIC rival Augustana.

Last week the 2022 Volleyball All-Conference selections were announced with Sadie Voss and Jordan Kuper being named to the NSIC Second Team and Voss also being named the NSIC Freshman of the Year.

Sioux Falls faces #3 Minnesota Duluth (25-3) in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament on Friday, November 11 in St. Paul, Minnesota at 2:30 PM.


Augustana University split with Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State over the weekend.

Erika Bute was named the Libero of the Year while also joining teammates Maddy Guetter and Avery Thorson with first-team honors.

The Lady Vikings wrapping up the regular season 19-9 are set for the first round of the NSIC Tournament seeded #8 to face number one Wayne State (29-1) Friday at 7:30 PM.

