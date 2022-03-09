Beer and Laughs – Sioux Falls Brewery Hosting Comedy Night

Do you like beer?

Do you like to laugh?

If you answered yes to those questions, then this event was made for you!

Severance Brewing in downtown Sioux Falls located in The Cascade at Falls Park is hosting Calloused Tongues Comedy Night.

Calloused Tongues Comedy is a comedy collective out of Chicago!

The event will take place on March 25th, 2022. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the laughs will begin at 9 p.m.

The evening will consist of 6 comedians as well as the option to purchase food from other businesses located in The Cascade at Falls Park. On the optional menu are appetizers from Papa Woody's and cookies from Mary's Mountain Cookies.

The comedians on tap for the evening (pun intended) are:

Claire Sundbye - Chicago-based comedian with a witty, abrasive, and conversational set.

Gabriel Alvizo- Co-creator of Calloused Tongues. Made the transition from actor to comedian!

Hunter Hirsh- Originally from West Virginia and a jazz guitarist! Musical comedy about observations and growing up on the spectrum.

Jamie Tucker- Originally from Floriday, she has made a name for herself in the Midwest and Sioux Falls especially. She's no stranger to the area and uses her 'white trash' upbringing in her comedy.

Ricardo Angulo- Co-Creator of Calloused Tongues. He's been featured in The New Yorker!

Zach Dresch- Zach is from right here in Sioux Falls! You may recognize him as the Flu Bug in local billboards and commercials. He also plays in multiple bands.

This event is 21+. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.