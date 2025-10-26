The expectation when you travel to Minot is that you will get a physical battle win or loss. That's just what the Sioux Falls Cougars got on Saturday.

Per USFCougars.com:

MINOT, N.D. – The University of Sioux Falls Football Team (5-3, 4-3 NSIC) bounced back in a big way this afternoon, rallying from a halftime deficit to defeat Minot State, 24-17, at Herb Parker Stadium. The Cougars shut out the Beavers in the second half while scoring 14 unanswered points to secure their fifth win of the season.

USF struck first midway through the opening quarter when JT Frieders drilled a 32-yard field goal to cap a 10-play drive following a Minot State fumble. The Cougars then extended their lead early in the second quarter as Bubba Tann III broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run — his longest of the season — to make it 10-0.

Minot State responded with 17 straight points before halftime, highlighted by a pair of explosive touchdown runs of 45 and 24 yards, followed by a late 48-yard field goal to take a 17-10 lead into the break.

After halftime, the Cougars wasted no time reclaiming momentum. On the second play of the third quarter, Tate Schafer connected with Adonis Hutchinson for a 63-yard touchdown to even the score at 17-17. Later in the quarter, Schafer and Hutchinson linked up again — this time on a 15-yard strike — to give USF the 24-17 advantage, which would hold for the remainder of the game.

The Cougar defense clamped down in the second half, forcing two fumbles and an interception while holding the Beavers scoreless across the final 30 minutes.

Beau Giblin recorded an interception in the fourth quarter to halt a promising Minot State drive, while Cade Morse and London Kolb each tallied eight and six total tackles, respectively.

Sioux Falls returns home next weekend to host Winona State at Bob Young Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. in Sioux Falls.