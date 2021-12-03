Sioux Falls Doctor Running for City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sarah Cole, a Sioux Falls pediatric gastroenterologist announced her bid for Sioux Falls City Council Thursday.

“I would be honored to serve on the Sioux Falls City Council as a strong advocate for the people that call this great community home,” said Cole. “I’m a working mom and I want to fight for the future of Sioux Falls because it’s where I’m raising my family, and I hope it’s where they choose to stay when they’re adults. There is so much the council can accomplish in our great city for working families, and I want to be part of those solutions.”

Cole grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota, and graduated from Concordia College. After college, she pursued a lifelong dream of serving others and graduated from medical school at the University of North Dakota.

Cole filed paperwork today to run in the At-Large A position in the upcoming election. Election Day for the city is scheduled for April 12, 2022.

As listed on the City of Sioux Falls website, these are the seats on the 2022 ballot:

Mayor

At-Large Council Member (Two Seats)

Southeast District Council Member

Central District Council Member

