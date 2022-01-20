Kidtopia is a store that sells educational toys and games for kids. They announced that they will be closing the store at 57th and Western.

Kidtopia opened in Sioux Falls at the Bridges 57th and Western Ave. in 2007. They opened their second location on the west side of the city at Dawley Farm Retail area near Kohls in 2014.

Kidtopia describes itself as “a store devoted to the wonder and excitement of youth, where everything is new and you learn something every day.”

Get our free mobile app

They offer educational toys and games that help children discover and interact with the world around them.

On Thursday they announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their location at the Bridges 57th & Western.

They posted...“We are sad to announce that we are closing our Bridges location as of Wednesday, January 26th.

THANK YOU for our wonderful 14 years in our neighborhood! We hope you continue to shop with us at Dawley Farms!

Until we close next Wednesday, everything is 10% OFF, and we have MANY displays, shelves, fixtures, etc. that need to GO! Please stop in and take a look. They are priced to move!”

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: