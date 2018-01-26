The Sanford Pentagon will play host to another high school basketball classic on Saturday, February 3rd with a great slate of games.

Sioux Falls Washington and Lincoln out of Class AA will participate in the event. Joining them is Sioux Falls Christian out of Class A.

Teams from South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa will be on hand. Ten games total will be played with the games beginning at 8:00 AM and the last one set to tip around 9:30 PM. A new game will begin approximately every 90 minutes.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. A single admission gets access to every game throughout the day.

Here's the schedule for the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Saturday, February 3rd.