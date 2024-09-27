Mason McCormick was well known during his time at South Dakota State for his physical and dominant play along the Jackrabbit offensive line.

He's taken his talents to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now is in line to make his first career start.

McCormick, who played his high school football right here in Sioux Falls at Roosevelt, is reportedly set to be in the starting lineup for the Steelers game Sunday against Indianapolis.

Get our free mobile app

Per SI.com:

According to the Pat McAfee Show's Steelers correspondent, Mark Kaboly, the team is planning to start fourth-round pick Mason McCormick at left guard in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. This comes after the team began to rotate him into the lineup in Week 3 with Spencer Anderson.

It's huge news for the big man that used to call Sioux Falls home.

He's been in the rotation thus far this season along the dinged-up Steelers oline, but now will officially get his first start on Sunday.

The article also included some high praise of the former Jackrabbit from Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin:

"He's a talented young guy. He's done a nice job in team development. He's had a lot of success in college. No stage is too big for him. He's not a blinker. He runs to the action," head coach Mike Tomlin said after McCormick's rotation in Week 3. "I like the ‘finish mentality’ in his play."

That 'finish' mentality was what helped McCormick standout while playing in Brookings. He was a 4-time All-American for the Jacks, including back-to-back first team nods in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts lock horns on Sunday, a Noon start time from Indianapolis.

Sources: SI.com on MSN and GoJacks