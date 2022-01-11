Sioux Falls Native Featured on ‘Queer Eye’

Tyler Cochran is originally from Sioux Falls, but he now lives in Austin, Texas, and is on the new season of Queer Eye! However, he's not the one being made over, he's helping do the makeover!

Tyler Cochran graduated from Lincoln High School and with some help from his mom, realized he was good at hair. After graduation, he moved to the Twin Cities and started working the front desk at Denny Kemp's hair salon. Denny Kemp is the creative director for Aveda. That is a big deal in the hair world.

In 2014, he moved to Austin for many reasons. He liked the music scene, the hair scene, and the weather was definitely better than up north.

Since moving to Austin, he's made quite a name for himself in the hair industry. He's styled for New York Fashion Week and he's done hair on some famous heads like Brian Setzer, Nikki Lane, Freida Pinto, supermodel Abigail O’Neill, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

So when Netflix was filming season six of Queer Eye in Austin, it should be no surprise that they would want to film at Tyler's salon that he owns with his fiance, Toni Jennings. Their salon, cleverly called, Hair House ATX, is featured in the episode about Austin rancher, Josh Eilers.

Jonathan Van Ness is the grooming/hair expert of the Queer Eye hosts, but they bring in reinforcements from time to time. That is where Tyler and Toni came in!

I watched this episode, and when they washed Josh's hair the water ran brown, that's how dirty it was! No wonder reinforcements were needed.

Queer Eye was the third Netflix contract Hair House has received!

If you happen to be in Austin, TX, and want Tyler to do your hair, you're going to be waiting a while. His next opening is in May. But what would you expect from Allure magazine's 2017 Top Hairdresser in Austin, TX?

Season six of Queer Eye is now streaming on Netflix. Keep an eye out for Tyler Cochran.

