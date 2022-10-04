The Sioux Falls Police Department says that they are looking for a dog that bit a woman on Tuesday.

The bite happened near West 11th Street and South Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls. The dogs were described as a black and tan German Shepherd and a tan Chihuahua.

According to the SFPD, two stray dogs approached the woman and her young daughter who were in a car in a parking lot near West 11th Street and South Duluth Avenue.

"The woman threw food out the car window and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs and they also may have received bite wounds," the SFPD said in a statement.

Sioux Falls Animal Control needs to find the dogs and verify their vaccinations. If you have any information on these dogs or other bite victims, please call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.