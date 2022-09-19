Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25

Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25

Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records.

In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.

The Vikings were ranked 13th in last week's poll, before the took care of business on the road over MSU-Moorhead 31-7.

As for the Coo, they moved to 3-0 after an impressive road win over Concordia-St. Paul 44-23. The Cougars are 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 season.

Here is the entire top 25 poll for this week:

Dropped Out: West Texas A&M (14), Bowie St. (Md.) (20), Minnesota St. (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Frostburg St. (Md.), 56; Indiana (Pa.), 43; West Texas A&M, 39; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 19; Kutztown (Pa.), 15; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 12; Assumption (Mass.), 9; Midwestern St. (Tex.), 8; Minnesota St., 7; Tiffin (Ohio), 5; Washburn (Kan.), 5; West Alabama, 5; Bowie St. (Md.), 1; Wayne St. (Neb.), 1.

Next up for both teams, Augie faces off with Northern State at home Saturday, a 1pm kickoff, while USF also returns home to face Minnesota-Duluth, also a 1:00 start time.

Source: AFCA

Get our free mobile app

Best Bars in Sioux Falls

There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?

This is a difficult decision just because there are so many great local options. Luckily, our friends at Yelp identified the top ten bars in Sioux Falls thanks to numerous reviews on each establishment.

The next time it's your turn to select a bar for a night out on the town, be sure to visit one of these ten bars highly reviewed by Yelp.

 

Filed Under: Augie, Augustana, CFB, College Football, coo, Cougars, dii football, Football, NSIC, Rankings, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, USF, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls