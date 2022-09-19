Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25

Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records.

In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.

The Vikings were ranked 13th in last week's poll, before the took care of business on the road over MSU-Moorhead 31-7.

As for the Coo, they moved to 3-0 after an impressive road win over Concordia-St. Paul 44-23. The Cougars are 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 season.

Here is the entire top 25 poll for this week:

Dropped Out: West Texas A&M (14), Bowie St. (Md.) (20), Minnesota St. (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Frostburg St. (Md.), 56; Indiana (Pa.), 43; West Texas A&M, 39; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 19; Kutztown (Pa.), 15; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 12; Assumption (Mass.), 9; Midwestern St. (Tex.), 8; Minnesota St., 7; Tiffin (Ohio), 5; Washburn (Kan.), 5; West Alabama, 5; Bowie St. (Md.), 1; Wayne St. (Neb.), 1.

Next up for both teams, Augie faces off with Northern State at home Saturday, a 1pm kickoff, while USF also returns home to face Minnesota-Duluth, also a 1:00 start time.

Source: AFCA

Get our free mobile app