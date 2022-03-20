Sioux Falls Roosevelt Caps Undefeated Season with State Title

The Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders boys basketball team had a historic regular season and had hopes of winning a state championship to cap off the amazing feat.

That is exactly what the Riders did on Saturday night in front of an amazing atmosphere at the Denny Sanford Premier Center where they competed their 24-0 season.

Roosevelt was able to hold off a late charge and a trip to overtime against Sioux Falls O'Gorman to win 54-52 and win their second consecutive Class AA title.

Marcus Phillips lead the Riders with 16 points and made some clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help secure the victory.

RHS head coach Mitch Begeman continues to build a powerhouse and not only are they using the talent at their disposal, but they are also developing players as well as anyone in South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

This marked the first undefeated season in Class AA boys basketball since the 2008-2009 Sioux Falls Lincoln team who went undefeated as well.

In other state tournament action, Dakota Valley took home the Class A title and DeSmet won the Class B title.

Whether it was the Class AA tournament or the A's in Rapid City or the B's in Aberdeen, the state of South Dakota was treated to a great season of high school basketball and a great weekend of tournament action.

For more information on South Dakota High School sports, upcoming events and news surrounding the SDHSAA, you can visit their website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: