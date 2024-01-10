Sioux Falls Skyforce Extend Win Streak To Seven

Sioux Falls Skyforce
Southaven, MS – Three players scored 20-plus points, as the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Memphis Hustle 114-105 on Tuesday night from the Landers Center.

Malik Williams posted his career highs in points (26), field goal makes (9-14 FGA) and rebounds (18). NBA G League Player of the Week Alondes Williams posted 23 points on 9-17 FGA and seven assists. HEAT two-way player Cole Swider added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Memphis (2-4) got out to a 28-22 lead over Sioux Falls (7-0) in the first quarter. The Skyforce responded with a 16-2 run to start the second period. The Hustle outscored the Force 27-9 to the end of the quarter to take a 57-53 lead at intermission.

Malik Williams secured 12 points and six rebounds in the third quarter, as Sioux Falls outscored Memphis by six to take an 84-82 lead. The Skyforce moved to 14-1 in 2023-24 when leading after the third period.

Alondes Williams netted 13 points in the final frame to slash an eight-point deficit down the stretch. It marked back-to-back games he secured 13-plus points in the fourth quarter.

David Johnson led the Hustle with 24 points and Matt Hurt added 22 points. Grizzlies two-way player Jacob Gilyard had 10 points and 12 assists.

Bryson Warren led Sioux Falls off the bench with 16 points, four rebounds and a game-high plus-19 plus-minus.


The Skyforce returns home for a back-to-back with the Austin Spurs (4-0) this weekend (Friday and Saturday). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST in both matchups.

