Sioux Falls Skyforce Release 2022-23 Schedule

Football season is just about here as fans make their plans for the Fall and the early portion of Winter. However, basketball season is now right around the corner and the Sioux Empire's G-League team just released their full schedule for next season.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are coming off of a 14-21 finish to last season, have released a schedule that features a total of 50 games for this upcoming season.

The team will play 24 home and away games, and 2 games that will be played at a neutral site.

Get our free mobile app

You can find the official release here.

Per the release:

The G League will continue its Showcase Cup series for the first 16 games. A 32-game regular season follows the Showcase Cup.

Season tickets and flex packs are now on sale for this season, with individual game tickets becoming available soon.

The season begins for the Skyforce with a two-game road trip at Iowa November 5th and 6th prior to the team opening their home slate on Thursday, November 10th against Fort Wayne.

For more information, visit the team's official site.

Source: Sioux Falls Skyforce