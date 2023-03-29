Sioux Falls Skyforce Score 1st NBA G League Round Playoff Win

Salt Lake City, UT – Behind 31 points and 17 rebounds from HEAT two-way player Orlando Robinson, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 115-107 at Vivint Arena in the first round of the 2023 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel.

The Skyforce (21-12) jumped out to a 43-33 lead after the first 12 minutes, as the team shot 59.3 percent from the field (16-27 FGA) and 50 percent from beyond the arc (6-12 3PA). Mychal Mulder and Robinson combined for 25 points in the period on 9-11 FGA to pace Sioux Falls.

Tyler Cook scored eight of his 14 first-half points in the second quarter for Salt Lake City (20-13), as the Stars took the period by two points, but the Force held a 69-61 lead at intermission. DJ Stewart netted 16 of his 20 points in the first half to guide the Skyforce.

HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain scored 13 points on 5-7 FGA to open the third quarter. It helped Sioux Falls build a 94-84 lead with 12 minutes left.

The Stars went on a 14-4 run from the beginning of the fourth period to the 7:18 mark of the quarter, as the Skyforce held a 98-96 lead. Sioux Falls would outscore Salt Lake City by six points down the stretch to secure the seventh-straight victory.

Cain finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Mulder added 19 points to round out the top scorers for the Skyforce.

Utah Jazz two-way player Micah Potter had 18 points and six rebounds, while Cook led the team with 21 points.

Sioux Falls moves on to the semi-finals of the Western Conference Playoffs and face the Stockton Kings (25-7) on Thursday night at 9:00 PM CST at Stockton Arena. The game will be streamed on NBA TV.