Sioux Falls Stampede Postpones Weekend Games

The Sioux Falls Stampede is getting an unexpected weekend off.

The United States Hockey League team is postponing Friday's (February 4) game with Omaha and Saturday's (February 5) game with Sioux City due to issues with the ice at the PREMIER Center.

In a Wednesday (February 2) press release, officials from the PREMIER Center blamed a failure in the building's ice-making plant for the cancellations.

According to Mike Krewson, General Manager of the PREMIER Center: 'Our staff has worked tirelessly around the clock for the last several days to diagnose and rectify this issue in time. Unfortunately, when machinery is involved, things break at the most inopportune time. We will continue to work on the issue and look forward to having the best ice for the best fans in the USHL.'

The Stampede is in the process of working with Omaha and Sioux City to reschedule the games. Fans who have tickets for either game should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the make-up dates. Season ticket holders who have digital tickets will have their new tickets added automatically once the make-up dates have been announced.

The Stampede's next home game is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 against Des Moines.

The team currently has 11 wins in 35 games this season and is tied for seventh place in the USHL's Western Conference standings.

