Sioux Falls Washington Leaps to #3 in Latest Boys BKB Ranks

It was a very big week for Sioux Falls Washington Boys Basketball. Now, the Warriors are being rewarded for their strong play with a strong ranking, coming it at #3 in AA in the latest SD Media poll.

The Warriors picked up wins over Mitchell, Roosevelt, and Jefferson within the past week to jump up into third spot after being in the receiving votes category a week ago.

Things are heading quickly towards the postseason and the state tournaments, set to take place in early-to-mid March for both Girls and Boys basketball.

Here is the latest SD Media poll:

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (20) 17-1 100 1

2. Lincoln 15-3 67 2

3. Washington 11-6 45 RV

4. Mitchell 14-4 41 3

5. Yankton 13-4 38 4

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Brandon Valley 2.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 19-0 100 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 15-4 78 3

3. Sioux Valley 18-2 60 2

4. Winner 18-1 34 4

5. St. Thomas More 18-2 19 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 5, Hamlin 3, Rapid City Christian 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (19) 17-2 99 1

2. De Smet (1) 17-3 79 2

3. Lower Brule 17-3 62 3

4. White River 15-4 39 4

5. Faith 18-1 14 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Castlewood 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (10) 14-3 88 2

2. Jefferson (8) 15-3 82 1

3. Pierre 15-3 53 3

4. O’Gorman (2) 14-4 51 5

5. Brandon Valley 13-5 21 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 5.

Class A

1. Hamlin (20) 19-0 100 1

2. Vermillion 19-1 78 2

3. Wagner 19-1 61 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 18-2 38 4

5. St. Thomas More 16-4 18 5

Receiving votes: Sisseton 4, Tea Area 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 17-3 99 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 18-2 81 2

T-3. Ethan 17-2 47 4

T-3. Sully Buttes 17-3 47 3

5. Arlington 16-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Centerville 3, Howard 2, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.

The Girls State Tournament will take place March 9-11 while the Boys will occur March 16-18th.