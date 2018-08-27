Skyforce Schedule Set for Oncoming Season

It will be a season of celebrations as the 30th campaign for Sioux Falls Skyforce will begin at the earliest point in the franchise’s history.

A home date on Friday November 2 against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants will begin the 50-game slate that will also commemorate great moments in Sioux Falls over the past 30 years. The season will conclude with three straight road games with each going progressively south with a March 19 date in Oklahoma City and the final clash against Rio Grande Valley on March 23.

Only one team was added to the G League fold this year as the Washington Wizard-affiliated Capital City Go-Go makes their debut to bring the league total to 27 teams and 14 in the Eastern Conference. The Western Conference has the same number of teams and aligned in the same way as last season with one location change as the Stockton Kings become the home of the former Reno Bighorns.

Which means Sioux Falls will face their division rivals Iowa Wolves, Oklahoma City Blue and Memphis Hustle four times each. Every other Western Conference foe will get three tussles except four on the schedule with Salt Lake City.

The first three months of the season will be the busiest overall with 11 games in both November and December, though two of those 11 in December will be at the NBA G League Showcase. Additionally there will be no Christmas Day game on the schedule this year.

“We are obviously disappointed not being able to have a game on Christmas Day this season,” said Skyforce President Mike Heineman. “It has been an amazing Skyforce Family tradition and we will continue to work with the league in hopes of changing the scheduling guidelines for future seasons.”

January will have 13 games overall with the final 15 games spread between February and March. A full schedule of home and away games is available here.