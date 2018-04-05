Skyforce’s Weber went to Great Lengths During 2017-18 Season

In his third professional season, Briante Weber put on a lot of different jerseys. It also signaled a third tour with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

First it was Summer League with the Charlotte Hornets, preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers before earning a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets which also included time with the G League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In mid-January, Weber returned to Sioux Falls for his third turn with the ‘Force before earning a call-up to the Memphis Grizzlies on March 14.

Among the highlights for the man who brought #BRIFENSE into the basketball landscape,

1) For RGV on December 8, 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Windy City.

2) For Houston on December 29, 9 points, 2 steals against Washington.

3) For Sioux Falls on February 10, 27 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals against Reno.

4) For Memphis on March 19, 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals against Brooklyn.

Weber can also claim that the Skyforce went 10-5 during the games in which he appeared. Plus Memphis snapped a 19-game losing streak while Briante was on the roster.

If you put it in the context of history, the guard has an overall record of 51-23 for the Skyforce during the 74 games in which he appeared.

In his third season with Sioux Falls, Weber also landed on the career leader board in two categories. His 445 assists are seventh all-time, while his 194 steals put him at number eight on that list.