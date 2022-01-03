Some of South Dakota's most utilized pieces of machinery have brand new identities just in time for winter.

For the second straight year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has encouraged residents from all over the Mount Rushmore State to come up with the most clever nicknames for South Dakota's 12 regional snowplows.

The winning names did not disappoint.

The top choices from each region used a variety of references from the world of music, the movies, computers, and all kinds of pop culture for their names:

Aberdeen: Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer

Belle Fourche: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh

Custer: Snow Squatch by Karen Simon

Huron: Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary - 1st Grade Class

Mitchell: Highway Hero by Melissa Davis

Mobridge: Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim

Pierre: Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard

Rapid City: West River Shiver by Ann Eads

Sioux Falls: Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar

Watertown: Control/Salt/Delete by Russell Family

Winner: Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold

Yankton: Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko

