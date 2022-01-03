‘Snow Problemo’, ‘Termiblader’ Among Winners in South Dakota Snowplow Naming Contest
Some of South Dakota's most utilized pieces of machinery have brand new identities just in time for winter.
For the second straight year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has encouraged residents from all over the Mount Rushmore State to come up with the most clever nicknames for South Dakota's 12 regional snowplows.
The winning names did not disappoint.
The top choices from each region used a variety of references from the world of music, the movies, computers, and all kinds of pop culture for their names:
- Aberdeen: Blizzard of Oz by Jessica Wimer
- Belle Fourche: Mr. Snow Jangles by Toni Brumbaugh
- Custer: Snow Squatch by Karen Simon
- Huron: Termiblader by Highmore-Harrold Elementary - 1st Grade Class
- Mitchell: Highway Hero by Melissa Davis
- Mobridge: Drift Dominator by Brandee Fjeldheim
- Pierre: Snow Problemo by Mercy Howard
- Rapid City: West River Shiver by Ann Eads
- Sioux Falls: Quick Thaw McGraw by Linda Nassar
- Watertown: Control/Salt/Delete by Russell Family
- Winner: Plow Patrol by Caysen Newbold
- Yankton: Thank Me Blader by Liz Franko
