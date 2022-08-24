South Dakota 2nd, SDSU 5th in Preseason Summit VB Coaches Poll

College Volleyball season has just about arrived, and both USD and South Dakota State find themselves in the top 5 of the preseason coaches poll for the Summit League.

USD earned second place on the poll, and also picked up a total of 3 first place votes after a 20-10 finish to last season.

The Coyotes' players to watch this season are Junior Outside Hitter Elizabeth Juhnke and Junior Middle Blocker Madison Harms.

For SDSU, the Jacks come in at fifth in the poll, and finished last season 19-12.

The Jacks' players to watch this season are Sophomore Outside Hitter Crystal Burk, and Sophomore Setter Raegen Reilly. Reilly attended Bishop O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls.

Here is the complete coaches poll for Summit League Volleyball this season:

2022 Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2021 Record (SL) 1. Denver 75 (6) 23-6 (14-4) 2. South Dakota 74 (3) 20-10 (15-3) 3. Omaha 68 (1) 20-10 (16-2) 4. Oral Roberts 53 18-11 (11-7) 5. South Dakota State 51 19-12 (10-8) 6. Kansas City 42 21-10 (12-6) 7. North Dakota State 35 12-18 (6-12) 8. North Dakota 22 1-29 (0-18) 9. St. Thomas 20 3-25 (2-16) 10. Western Illinois 10 5-24 (4-14)

South Dakota opens the season on Friday at home against #4 Louisville at 7 pm, and has matches Saturday (vs. Northern Kentucky, 6pm) and Sunday (vs. Missouri, 1pm) as well.

South Dakota State will open the season on the road in Dekalb, Illinois with matches Friday (UIC), Saturday (Northern Illinois), and Sunday (NJIT). They will open the home slate this season on September 2nd and 3rd when they host Eastern Washington for a pair of matches.

For more information, visit the team's official sites below.

Sources: GoJacks and GoYotes