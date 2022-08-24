South Dakota 2nd, SDSU 5th in Preseason Summit VB Coaches Poll
College Volleyball season has just about arrived, and both USD and South Dakota State find themselves in the top 5 of the preseason coaches poll for the Summit League.
USD earned second place on the poll, and also picked up a total of 3 first place votes after a 20-10 finish to last season.
The Coyotes' players to watch this season are Junior Outside Hitter Elizabeth Juhnke and Junior Middle Blocker Madison Harms.
For SDSU, the Jacks come in at fifth in the poll, and finished last season 19-12.
The Jacks' players to watch this season are Sophomore Outside Hitter Crystal Burk, and Sophomore Setter Raegen Reilly. Reilly attended Bishop O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls.
Here is the complete coaches poll for Summit League Volleyball this season:
2022 Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2021 Record (SL)
|1.
|Denver
|75 (6)
|23-6 (14-4)
|2.
|South Dakota
|74 (3)
|20-10 (15-3)
|3.
|Omaha
|68 (1)
|20-10 (16-2)
|4.
|Oral Roberts
|53
|18-11 (11-7)
|5.
|South Dakota State
|51
|19-12 (10-8)
|6.
|Kansas City
|42
|21-10 (12-6)
|7.
|North Dakota State
|35
|12-18 (6-12)
|8.
|North Dakota
|22
|1-29 (0-18)
|9.
|St. Thomas
|20
|3-25 (2-16)
|10.
|Western Illinois
|10
|5-24 (4-14)
South Dakota opens the season on Friday at home against #4 Louisville at 7 pm, and has matches Saturday (vs. Northern Kentucky, 6pm) and Sunday (vs. Missouri, 1pm) as well.
South Dakota State will open the season on the road in Dekalb, Illinois with matches Friday (UIC), Saturday (Northern Illinois), and Sunday (NJIT). They will open the home slate this season on September 2nd and 3rd when they host Eastern Washington for a pair of matches.
