South Dakota Chosen 4th Best State For Mental Health

That headline has a bittersweet meaning. South Dakota should be proud of how it cares for residents with mental health issues. On the flip side, the staggering numbers will shock you.

How South Dakota Was Chosen

NAMI NAMI loading...

Named as the 4th Best State For Mental Health, South Dakota is still part of the 1 in 5 U.S. adults who experience mental illness each year.

Some of the best facilities are treating thousands of mental health patients each year in South Dakota. Thus, our #4 ranking has much to do with the dedicated medical staff.

Find A Treatment Center Near You

Get our free mobile app

Fortune.com published a report this week that states after evaluating dozens of data points including the prevalence of mental illness and the cost of care South Dakota had the fewest reported mental health sick days taken. The report also compared each state’s ratio of psychologists to residents.

Canva Canva loading...

How Does Iowa Rank?

Tied with Nebraska at #9, Iowa is another state chosen as one of the best states for mental health.

Montana came in number one as the best place to live for mental health, scoring 8.06 out of 10. The state had the lowest number by population of “mentally unhealthy adults” who cannot afford care, and residents took the second-fewest mental health sick days.

Canva Canva loading...

Now The Bad News: Worst State For Mental Health

Nevada is at the bottom of the mental health rankings with the highest number of mental health sick days taken and the most youth reporting depressive episodes. The low number of psychologists available to treat the population was also a leading factor.

Access To Care

In South Dakota, there are 11 accredited community mental health centers across the state to provide quality services to both adults and youth. Find a treatment center near you.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep