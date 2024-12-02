USD’s Nielson CotY, Yotes and Jacks Load Up on All-MVFC Teams

Just a few short years ago, the USD Coyote football program finished 3-8 and felt like they were at a crossroads. Coach Bob Nielson's contract was extended that offseason, and since that time the team has posted an overall mark of 19-5 paired with a few playoff appearances.

This season, the Yotes are 9-2 and enter the postseason officially on Saturday with a home game against Tarleton State. The Yotes are the #4 seed in this year's FCS playoffs.

As part of the tremendous season, a pair of Yotes were honored by the MVFC for the major awards. Nielson was tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year, while Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Lineman Mi'Quise Grace was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's the full list of conference honorees this season:

League tri-champs North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State highlight the teams with 48 total selections among them. Runner-up finishers Illinois State (10) and Missouri State (13) also had 10 or more picks. The teams were selected by a panel of head coaches, sports information directors, and media. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DL Mi’Quise Grace, South Dakota

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR & FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: RB CharMar Brown, North Dakota State

‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Nielson, South Dakota FIRST TEAM QB -- Cam Miller, North Dakota State QB -- Jacob Clark, Missouri State RB -- Amar Johnson, South Dakota State RB -- Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota FB -- Travis Theis, South Dakota OL -- Evan Beerntsen, South Dakota State OL -- Joey Lombard, South Dakota OL -- Gus Miller, South Dakota State OL -- Mason Miller, North Dakota State OL -- Grey Zabel, North Dakota State TE -- JJ Galbreath, South Dakota WR -- Bo Belquist, North Dakota WR -- Bryce Lance, North Dakota State WR -- Max Tomczak, Youngstown State DL -- Jarod DePriest, South Dakota State DL -- Nick Gaes, South Dakota DL -- Mi'Quise Grace, South Dakota DL -- Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State LB -- Adam Bock, South Dakota State LB -- Geoffrey Brown, Indiana State LB -- Caleb Francl, South Dakota State LB -- Logan Kopp, North Dakota State LB -- Tye Niekamp, Illinois State DB -- Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State DB -- Devin Hembry, North Dakota DB -- Keondre Jackson, Illinois State DB -- Tucker Large, South Dakota State DB -- Dennis Shorter, South Dakota PK -- James London, Murray State P -- Grant Burkett, Missouri State RS -- Sergio Morancy, Northern Iowa DS -- Caden Bolz, Missouri State AP -- Beau Brungard, Youngstown State AP -- Angel Johnson, South Dakota State SECOND TEAM QB -- Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State RB -- CharMar Brown, North Dakota State RB -- Jacardia Wright, Missouri State FB -- Jaden Norby, North Dakota OL -- Joe Cotton, South Dakota OL -- Bryce Henderson, South Dakota OL -- Cash Hudson, Missouri State OL -- Jared Penning, Northern Iowa OL -- Jaison Williams, Youngstown State TE -- Lance Mason, Missouri State WR -- Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State WR -- Griffin Wilde, South Dakota State WR -- Hunter Wood, Missouri State DL -- Jake Anderson, Illinois State DL -- Blake Holden, South Dakota DL -- Joey Shew, Indiana State DL -- Darion Smith, Missouri State LB -- Ben Bogle, Southern Illinois LB -- Gary Bryant III, South Dakota LB -- Tahj Chambers, Missouri State DB -- Mark Cannon Jr., Illinois State DB -- Colby Huerter, South Dakota State DB -- Colby Humphrey, South Dakota State DB -- Mike Reid, South Dakota DB -- Ubayd Steed, Southern Illinois PK -- Griffin Crosa, North Dakota State P -- Brendon Kilpatrick, Youngstown State RS -- Jackson Williams, North Dakota State DS -- Sam Merryman, Youngstown State AP -- Jacardia Wright, Missouri State

Congratulations to all of our area athletes on their All-MVFC recognition.

The Jackrabbits play host to the Montana Grizzlies this weekend in the second round of the FCS playoffs, a 1:00 kickoff time from Brookings. For the Yotes, they take on Tarleton State at home, a 2:00 start time.

Source: MVFC Official Site

