USD’s Nielson CotY, Yotes and Jacks Load Up on All-MVFC Teams
Just a few short years ago, the USD Coyote football program finished 3-8 and felt like they were at a crossroads. Coach Bob Nielson's contract was extended that offseason, and since that time the team has posted an overall mark of 19-5 paired with a few playoff appearances.
This season, the Yotes are 9-2 and enter the postseason officially on Saturday with a home game against Tarleton State. The Yotes are the #4 seed in this year's FCS playoffs.
As part of the tremendous season, a pair of Yotes were honored by the MVFC for the major awards. Nielson was tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year, while Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Lineman Mi'Quise Grace was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Here's the full list of conference honorees this season:
League tri-champs North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State highlight the teams with 48 total selections among them. Runner-up finishers Illinois State (10) and Missouri State (13) also had 10 or more picks. The teams were selected by a panel of head coaches, sports information directors, and media.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DL Mi’Quise Grace, South Dakota
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR & FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: RB CharMar Brown, North Dakota State
‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Nielson, South Dakota
FIRST TEAM
QB -- Cam Miller, North Dakota State
QB -- Jacob Clark, Missouri State
RB -- Amar Johnson, South Dakota State
RB -- Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota
FB -- Travis Theis, South Dakota
OL -- Evan Beerntsen, South Dakota State
OL -- Joey Lombard, South Dakota
OL -- Gus Miller, South Dakota State
OL -- Mason Miller, North Dakota State
OL -- Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
TE -- JJ Galbreath, South Dakota
WR -- Bo Belquist, North Dakota
WR -- Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
WR -- Max Tomczak, Youngstown State
DL -- Jarod DePriest, South Dakota State
DL -- Nick Gaes, South Dakota
DL -- Mi'Quise Grace, South Dakota
DL -- Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State
LB -- Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB -- Geoffrey Brown, Indiana State
LB -- Caleb Francl, South Dakota State
LB -- Logan Kopp, North Dakota State
LB -- Tye Niekamp, Illinois State
DB -- Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State
DB -- Devin Hembry, North Dakota
DB -- Keondre Jackson, Illinois State
DB -- Tucker Large, South Dakota State
DB -- Dennis Shorter, South Dakota
PK -- James London, Murray State
P -- Grant Burkett, Missouri State
RS -- Sergio Morancy, Northern Iowa
DS -- Caden Bolz, Missouri State
AP -- Beau Brungard, Youngstown State
AP -- Angel Johnson, South Dakota State
SECOND TEAM
QB -- Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State
RB -- CharMar Brown, North Dakota State
RB -- Jacardia Wright, Missouri State
FB -- Jaden Norby, North Dakota
OL -- Joe Cotton, South Dakota
OL -- Bryce Henderson, South Dakota
OL -- Cash Hudson, Missouri State
OL -- Jared Penning, Northern Iowa
OL -- Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
TE -- Lance Mason, Missouri State
WR -- Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State
WR -- Griffin Wilde, South Dakota State
WR -- Hunter Wood, Missouri State
DL -- Jake Anderson, Illinois State
DL -- Blake Holden, South Dakota
DL -- Joey Shew, Indiana State
DL -- Darion Smith, Missouri State
LB -- Ben Bogle, Southern Illinois
LB -- Gary Bryant III, South Dakota
LB -- Tahj Chambers, Missouri State
DB -- Mark Cannon Jr., Illinois State
DB -- Colby Huerter, South Dakota State
DB -- Colby Humphrey, South Dakota State
DB -- Mike Reid, South Dakota
DB -- Ubayd Steed, Southern Illinois
PK -- Griffin Crosa, North Dakota State
P -- Brendon Kilpatrick, Youngstown State
RS -- Jackson Williams, North Dakota State
DS -- Sam Merryman, Youngstown State
AP -- Jacardia Wright, Missouri State
Congratulations to all of our area athletes on their All-MVFC recognition.
The Jackrabbits play host to the Montana Grizzlies this weekend in the second round of the FCS playoffs, a 1:00 kickoff time from Brookings. For the Yotes, they take on Tarleton State at home, a 2:00 start time.
Source: MVFC Official Site
Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien