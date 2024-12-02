USD&#8217;s Nielson CotY, Yotes and Jacks Load Up on All-MVFC Teams

USD’s Nielson CotY, Yotes and Jacks Load Up on All-MVFC Teams

Just a few short years ago, the USD Coyote football program finished 3-8 and felt like they were at a crossroads. Coach Bob Nielson's contract was extended that offseason, and since that time the team has posted an overall mark of 19-5 paired with a few playoff appearances.

This season, the Yotes are 9-2 and enter the postseason officially on Saturday with a home game against Tarleton State. The Yotes are the #4 seed in this year's FCS playoffs.

As part of the tremendous season, a pair of Yotes were honored by the MVFC for the major awards. Nielson was tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year, while Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Lineman Mi'Quise Grace was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's the full list of conference honorees this season:

League tri-champs North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State highlight the teams with 48 total selections among them.  Runner-up finishers Illinois State (10) and Missouri State (13) also had 10 or more picks.  The teams were selected by a panel of head coaches, sports information directors, and media.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:  QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:  DL Mi’Quise Grace, South Dakota
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR & FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:  RB CharMar Brown, North Dakota State
‘BRUCE CRADDOCK’ COACH OF THE YEAR:  Bob Nielson, South Dakota

 

FIRST TEAM

QB -- Cam Miller, North Dakota State

QB -- Jacob Clark, Missouri State

RB -- Amar Johnson, South Dakota State

RB -- Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota

FB -- Travis Theis, South Dakota

OL -- Evan Beerntsen, South Dakota State

OL -- Joey Lombard, South Dakota

OL -- Gus Miller, South Dakota State

OL -- Mason Miller, North Dakota State

OL -- Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

TE -- JJ Galbreath, South Dakota

WR -- Bo Belquist, North Dakota

WR -- Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

WR -- Max Tomczak, Youngstown State

DL -- Jarod DePriest, South Dakota State

DL -- Nick Gaes, South Dakota

DL -- Mi'Quise Grace, South Dakota

DL -- Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

LB -- Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB -- Geoffrey Brown, Indiana State

LB -- Caleb Francl, South Dakota State

LB -- Logan Kopp, North Dakota State

LB -- Tye Niekamp, Illinois State

DB -- Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State

DB -- Devin Hembry, North Dakota

DB -- Keondre Jackson, Illinois State

DB -- Tucker Large, South Dakota State

DB -- Dennis Shorter, South Dakota

PK -- James London, Murray State

P -- Grant Burkett, Missouri State

RS -- Sergio Morancy, Northern Iowa

DS -- Caden Bolz, Missouri State

AP -- Beau Brungard, Youngstown State

AP -- Angel Johnson, South Dakota State

 

SECOND TEAM

QB -- Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

RB -- CharMar Brown, North Dakota State

RB -- Jacardia Wright, Missouri State

FB -- Jaden Norby, North Dakota

OL -- Joe Cotton, South Dakota

OL -- Bryce Henderson, South Dakota

OL -- Cash Hudson, Missouri State

OL -- Jared Penning, Northern Iowa

OL -- Jaison Williams, Youngstown State

TE -- Lance Mason, Missouri State

WR -- Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State

WR -- Griffin Wilde, South Dakota State

WR -- Hunter Wood, Missouri State

DL -- Jake Anderson, Illinois State

DL -- Blake Holden, South Dakota

DL -- Joey Shew, Indiana State

DL -- Darion Smith, Missouri State

LB -- Ben Bogle, Southern Illinois

LB -- Gary Bryant III, South Dakota

LB -- Tahj Chambers, Missouri State

DB -- Mark Cannon Jr., Illinois State

DB -- Colby Huerter, South Dakota State

DB -- Colby Humphrey, South Dakota State

DB -- Mike Reid, South Dakota

DB -- Ubayd Steed, Southern Illinois

PK -- Griffin Crosa, North Dakota State

P -- Brendon Kilpatrick, Youngstown State

RS -- Jackson Williams, North Dakota State

DS -- Sam Merryman, Youngstown State

AP -- Jacardia Wright, Missouri State

Congratulations to all of our area athletes on their All-MVFC recognition.

The Jackrabbits play host to the Montana Grizzlies this weekend in the second round of the FCS playoffs, a 1:00 kickoff time from Brookings. For the Yotes, they take on Tarleton State at home, a 2:00 start time.

Source: MVFC Official Site

