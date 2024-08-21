Building the Ultimate South Dakota CFB Viewing Schedule

Ready for College Football season? Curious the best ways to spend your couch time this Fall? We've got you covered with our ultimate South Dakota College Football viewing schedule!

Don't miss out on any of the most important games this Fall! You might want to print this out.

Here are the must-see games involving our South Dakota College Football programs this Fall:

Week 1

Thursday, August 29th - Northern State @ USD - 7:00 PM - ESPN+

*Honorable mention - Ag Bowl from Madison, SD between Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan at 7:05pm!

Saturday, August 31st - South Dakota State @ Oklahoma State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+

Week 2

Thursday, September 5th - Augustana @ UMary - 6:00 PM - 100.1 FM KXRB

Saturday, September 7th - USD @ Wisconsin - 2:30 PM - FS1

Week 3

Saturday, September 14th - Augustana @ South Dakota State - 6:00 PM

Week 4

Saturday, September 21st - Bemidji State @ USF - 1:00 PM

Week 5

Saturday, September 28th - Southern Illinois @ USD - 1:00 PM ESPN+

Week 6

Saturday, October 5th - Minnesota-Duluth @ Augustana - 1:00 PM

Honorable mention - Black Hills Brawl - Black Hills State @ SD Mines - 5:00 PM

Week 7

Saturday, October 12th - Youngstown State @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Hobo Day

Week 8

Saturday, October 19th - SDSU @ NDSU - TBD

Honorable mention - Minnesota-Duluth @ USF - 1:00 *Cougar Days/Homecoming

Week 9

Saturday, October 26th - USD @ SDSU - TBD

Week 10

Saturday, November 2nd - Murray State @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Precision Ag Bowl

Week 11

Saturday, November 9th - USF @ Augustana - 1:00 PM *Key to the City

Week 12

Saturday, November 16th - Southern Illinois @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Senior Day

Week 13

Saturday, November 23rd - USD @ NDSU - 1:00 PM

--

Happy College Football season!