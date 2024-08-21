Building the Ultimate South Dakota CFB Viewing Schedule

SDSU/USD

Ready for College Football season? Curious the best ways to spend your couch time this Fall? We've got you covered with our ultimate South Dakota College Football viewing schedule!

Don't miss out on any of the most important games this Fall! You might want to print this out.

Here are the must-see games involving our South Dakota College Football programs this Fall:

Week 1

Thursday, August 29th - Northern State @ USD - 7:00 PM - ESPN+

  • *Honorable mention - Ag Bowl from Madison, SD between Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan at 7:05pm!

Saturday, August 31st - South Dakota State @ Oklahoma State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+

Week 2

Thursday, September 5th - Augustana @ UMary - 6:00 PM - 100.1 FM KXRB

Saturday, September 7th - USD @ Wisconsin - 2:30 PM - FS1

Week 3

Saturday, September 14th - Augustana @ South Dakota State - 6:00 PM

Week 4

Saturday, September 21st - Bemidji State @ USF - 1:00 PM

Week 5

Saturday, September 28th - Southern Illinois @ USD - 1:00 PM ESPN+

Week 6

Saturday, October 5th - Minnesota-Duluth @ Augustana - 1:00 PM

  • Honorable mention - Black Hills Brawl - Black Hills State @ SD Mines - 5:00 PM

Week 7

Saturday, October 12th - Youngstown State @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Hobo Day

Week 8

Saturday, October 19th - SDSU @ NDSU - TBD

  • Honorable mention - Minnesota-Duluth @ USF - 1:00 *Cougar Days/Homecoming

Week 9

Saturday, October 26th - USD @ SDSU - TBD

Week 10

Saturday, November 2nd - Murray State @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Precision Ag Bowl

Week 11

Saturday, November 9th - USF @ Augustana - 1:00 PM *Key to the City

Week 12

Saturday, November 16th - Southern Illinois @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Senior Day

Week 13

Saturday, November 23rd - USD @ NDSU - 1:00 PM

Happy College Football season! Make sure not to miss any of the Augustana Football games this Fall by tuning in to local coverage on 100.1 KXRB!

Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots

The college football experience is an ultimate high for football fans and it takes several other teams to make that happen week after week during the season.
Just think about what goes into gameday? First and foremost, the players and coaching staff who put in hours and hours of practice and training to play in front of their fans. Then there's field prep, game officials, live broadcasts, concessions, and on-the-field entertainment. Yep, entertainment.

Second to the game, who do you watch? The cheerleaders? The band at halftime? What about the mascot? That's a job not many people can do.
I asked Sioux Falls native and former Cagey mascot for the Sioux Falls Canaries and Little Red & Herbie for the Nebraska Huskers Nate Welch about being a mascot:

  • What does it take to be a mascot?
  • "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
  • Why does the mascot never talk?
  • "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
  • Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
  • "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."

Nate Welch has moved on from his days as a mascot to Executive Director of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Company in Vermillion, South Dakota.

So, can you name the mascots at our South Dakota Colleges and Universities? Check out the gallery below:

