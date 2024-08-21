Building the Ultimate South Dakota CFB Viewing Schedule
Ready for College Football season? Curious the best ways to spend your couch time this Fall? We've got you covered with our ultimate South Dakota College Football viewing schedule!
Don't miss out on any of the most important games this Fall! You might want to print this out.
Here are the must-see games involving our South Dakota College Football programs this Fall:
Week 1
Thursday, August 29th - Northern State @ USD - 7:00 PM - ESPN+
- *Honorable mention - Ag Bowl from Madison, SD between Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan at 7:05pm!
Saturday, August 31st - South Dakota State @ Oklahoma State - 1:00 PM - ESPN+
Week 2
Thursday, September 5th - Augustana @ UMary - 6:00 PM - 100.1 FM KXRB
Saturday, September 7th - USD @ Wisconsin - 2:30 PM - FS1
Week 3
Saturday, September 14th - Augustana @ South Dakota State - 6:00 PM
Week 4
Saturday, September 21st - Bemidji State @ USF - 1:00 PM
Week 5
Saturday, September 28th - Southern Illinois @ USD - 1:00 PM ESPN+
Week 6
Saturday, October 5th - Minnesota-Duluth @ Augustana - 1:00 PM
- Honorable mention - Black Hills Brawl - Black Hills State @ SD Mines - 5:00 PM
Week 7
Saturday, October 12th - Youngstown State @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Hobo Day
Week 8
Saturday, October 19th - SDSU @ NDSU - TBD
- Honorable mention - Minnesota-Duluth @ USF - 1:00 *Cougar Days/Homecoming
Week 9
Saturday, October 26th - USD @ SDSU - TBD
Week 10
Saturday, November 2nd - Murray State @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Precision Ag Bowl
Week 11
Saturday, November 9th - USF @ Augustana - 1:00 PM *Key to the City
Week 12
Saturday, November 16th - Southern Illinois @ SDSU - 2:00 PM *Senior Day
Week 13
Saturday, November 23rd - USD @ NDSU - 1:00 PM
--
Happy College Football season! Make sure not to miss any of the Augustana Football games this Fall by tuning in to local coverage on 100.1 KXRB!
Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots
- What does it take to be a mascot?
- "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
- Why does the mascot never talk?
- "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
- Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
- "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."
